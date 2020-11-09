EDWARDSVILLE - Illinois State Police District 11 on Monday afternoon released information about a fatal motorcycle crash at 6:46 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, on Interstate 270 eastbound to Interstate 255 southbound, Edwardsville.

Sean Hunter, 28, of Maryville, was operating a 2015 white Harley Davidson and he died from injuries suffered in the crash. The Madison County Coroner pronounced Hunter dead at the scene. State Police said for unknown reasons, the driver of Unit 1 left the roadway to the right and overturned.

The Following Preliminary Information is being released by Illinois State Police District 11

WHAT: Single Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHEN: Nov. 8, 2020 at approximately 6:46 p.m.

WHERE: Interstate 270 eastbound to Interstate 255 southbound, Edwardsville, Madison County

VEHICLE: 2015 White Harley-Davidson Motorcycle

DRIVER: Sean Hunter, 28-year-old male from Maryville, IL – Deceased

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was on the ramp from Interstate 270 eastbound to Interstate 255 southbound. For unknown reasons, the driver of Unit 1 left the roadway to the right and overturned. The driver of Unit 1 was thrown from his motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries. Unit 1 driver was pronounced deceased on scene by the Madison County Coroner.

This crash is still under investigation and no further information is available.

