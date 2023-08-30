ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police Department has identified a victim in an accidental lawn mower death that occurred in the area of Halls Ferry Road and St. Cyr Road. The man has been identified as Chadd Hackl, 44, of the 1900 block of Redman Road in St. Louis, Mo., 63138.

At 9:10 a.m. on August 29, 2023, St. Louis County police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for an injury in the area of Halls Ferry Road and St. Cyr Road. Arriving officers located an adult male pinned beneath a large lawnmower in a body of water. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed it appears the operator, a St. Louis County employee, was operating the mower when it rolled down an embankment, pinning the employee underneath the mower," the St. Louis County Police Department said in a statement. "The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available."

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

