EAST ALTON — A man has died in East Alton at a trailer home inside the 200 block of Lakeside Avenue after a standoff with police. The police have said the man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The police also reported that no officers were injured. However, a patrol car was hit during the incident.

The initial report was a shots fired call and eventually, they were fired at, which led to shots being fired from both the suspect and police.

The ILEAS tactical response team was involved once the standoff began with other police departments. The standoff lasted multiple hours.

The investigation continues into the situation and police have described this as an isolated incident and said there is no threat to the community from this situation.

More to come.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

