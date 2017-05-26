LITCHFIELD - Illinois State Police are investigating an accident that occurred at 9:08 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Illinois Route 16, at West County Line Road, Montgomery County, west of Litchfield.

A Gillespie man - James Archibald, 62, was involved, driving one of the cars. The driver of the other vehicle was Navdeep Singh, 29, of Brampton, Ontario.

Singh was driving a 2014 Volvo Truck Tractor, or referred to here as Unit One, and was hauling a 2016 Vanguard. Archibald, was the driver of what will be referred to as Unit Two in the Illinois State Police report, was driving a 2007 Ford passenger car.

This is the preliminary Illinois State Police District 18 recap of the crash:

Article continues after sponsor message

Unit One had pulled onto West County Line Road and attempted to back across IL-16. While in the process of backing across IL-16, the driver side tires of the trailer went off the roadway and became stuck.

Unit One was blocking both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic. Unit Two was westbound on IL-16 at the same location. The driver of Unit Two was unable to stop the vehicle and struck the trailer of Unit One.

The driver of Unit Two was transported to Saint John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL., by Arch Air Medical Service and is in critical condition. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours.

Other agencies who assisted on scene were Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Litchfield Police Department, Litchfield Fire Department and Gillespie Fire Department. The driver of Unit One was cited for Improper Parking on the Roadway.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: