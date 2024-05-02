ALTON - A man from Granite City has been charged with two residential burglaries at the same Alton apartment building just five days apart.

Nathaniel Pryor, 64, of Granite City, was charged with one count of residential burglary on April 6, 2024, and another count of the same offense on April 11, 2024. Both charges are Class 1 felonies.

On April 6, 2024, Pryor allegedly entered an apartment on Washington Avenue in Alton “knowingly and without authority.” A petition to deny his pretrial release states Pryor entered the apartment while the resident was on vacation.

“When the homeowner returned, he found evidence that someone had moved items, brought in items, and was essentially ‘squatting’ there illegally,” the petition states. “He also found several of his personal documents missing.”

The petition also states Pryor is the uncle of a resident of a different apartment on another floor of the same building. He was reportedly identified by neighbors as the person who unlawfully entered the first apartment in this case. He was later located and “admitted to entering unlawfully while the resident was out of town.”

Officers returned to the same building a few days later, when Pryor reportedly committed similar offenses in a different apartment he had also entered unlawfully.

“He had again entered an adjoining unit unlawfully and moved items around in this apartment,” the petition states of Pryor. “The homeowner returned, and indicated that a TV was missing and numerous items damaged.”

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Pryor, who was reportedly remanded to jail to be held until his initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

