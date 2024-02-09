EDWARDSVILLE - The theft of an iPad from Alton City Hall resulted in felony charges filed against a homeless man who also reportedly damaged the iPad late last year. This case joins a long list of other thefts reported in Madison County court documents.

Terrell E. Porter, 45, homeless, was charged by the Alton Police Department with one count of theft and one count of criminal damage to government-supported property. Porter allegedly stole a 5th generation Apple iPad valued at over $500 from Alton City Hall at 101 E 3rd St. in Alton on Dec. 26, 2023, according to court documents.

Porter was additionally charged with criminal damage to government-supported property after reportedly causing damage to the same city-owned iPad he stole from the City of Alton.

Porter faces a Class 2 felony for theft and a Class 4 felony for damaging government-supported property. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Deana M. Kirkwood, 48, of Cottage Hills, was charged with one count of retail theft over $300 on Dec. 24, 2023. Kirkwood allegedly stole over $300 worth of various merchandise from the Walmart located at 610 Wesley Dr. in Wood River. She was charged with a Class 3 felony in the case presented by the Wood River Police Department and was reportedly released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Julie M. Eichholz, 36, of Wood River, was charged with one count of theft on Dec. 21, 2023. Court documents allege Eichholz stole over $500 but less than $10,000 worth of U.S. currency from Accel Entertainment. According to their website, Accel Entertainment installs, maintains, and operates gaming terminals “in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores,” and more.

Eichholz was charged with a Class 3 felony in the case presented by the Collinsville Police Department, and was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Ashton M. Britt-Dywer, 18, of Alton, was charged with retail theft over $300 in a case presented by the Wood River Police Department. On Dec. 9, 2023, Britt-Dywer allegedly stole a Razor scooter valued at over $300 from the Walmart located at 610 Wesley Drive in Wood River.

Britt-Dywer was charged with a Class 3 felony, and court documents indicate she was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Jonathan J. Bonnell, 40, homeless, was charged by the Granite City Police Department with unlawful use of a credit or debit card. On Nov. 20, 2023, Bonnell allegedly knowingly used a stolen First Community Bank Visa credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent to obtain various goods with a total value under $300.

Bonnell faces a Class 4 felony charge and was reportedly released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Justin A. Conger, 25, of Granite City, was charged with offenses related to motor vehicles in a case presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, Conger allegedly possessed a Ford Ranger he knew to be stolen on Sept. 18, 2023.

Conger faces a Class 2 felony charge, and court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

