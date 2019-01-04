COLLINSVILLE – A man was arrested in Collinsville after allegedly assaulting and escaping a police officer before committing residential burglary.

Phillip J. Emmons, 34, was charged with four felonies after an incident starting on Dec. 31, 2018 and ending on Jan. 1, 2019. On New Year's Eve, Emmons is accused of causing bodily harm to Officer Chris Warren of the Collinsville Police Department. He was charged with one count of aggravated battery, a Class 2 Felony, for allegedly “fish-hooking” Officer Warren, which charges state caused a laceration inside of his mouth. This alleged assault occurred while Warren was attempting to take Emmons into custody, authorities state.

Article continues after sponsor message

Emmons was also charged with one count of disarming a peace officer, a Class 2 Felony, for allegedly attempting to take a taser from Officer Warren while Warren was “engaged in the performance of his duties.”

Eventually, Emmons escaped the custody of the Collinsville Police Department and was charged with escape, a Class 2 Felony, for that.

The next day, Jan.1, 2019, charges allege Emmons rang in the new year by “knowingly and without authority” entering the home of Taylor R. Robertson, located in the 600 block of Tillotson Road in Collinsville with the intent of theft. He was charged with a fourth count – residential burglary, a Class 2 Felony – for that action.

More like this: