

Charges were filed against Phillip S. Grigalanz on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2015, in Jersey County for Distribution of Child Pornography, Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten, said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Count I of the charge reads, “Class X (6-30 years DSOC, three years mandatory release), probation, conditional discharge or periodic imprisonment may not be imposed for this offense, a mandatory fine of $2,000 and a maximum fine of $100,000, mandatory $200 “Sexual Assault” fine. (5-9-1.7), forfeiture pursuant to 11-20.1A of this Act, restitution."

The charge reads: “That on or about October 15, 2015, in Jersey County, Illinois, Phillip S. Grigalanz committed the offense of Distribution of Child Pornography, in that said defendant, with the knowledge of the nature thereof, and with the intent to disseminate, disseminated several images of prepubescent female under the age of 13, approximately 8 years of age, via depiction by a computer, of the female child posed in a sexually suggestive manner in violation of Chapter 720, Act 5, Section 11-20.1(a)(2) as enhanced by (c-5) of the Illinois Compiled Statues."

More like this: