GRANITE CITY - A Springfield, Mo., man was charged with one count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon after it was reported a subject was seen near the Hope Clinic with a rifle.

The Granite City Police Department said on the morning of Aug. 11, 2018, they received the information about the man near the Hope Clinic at 1602 21st St. Officers immediately responded to the scene where a male was located and identified by numerous people to be the individual with the rifle. The individual was identified as Kevin M. Brooks, 27, of Springfield, Mo.



The Granite City Police Department conducted further investigations into the matter and found that no one was injured in the incident nor were any shots reported to be fired. Officers did locate a rifle (not assault-style) in Brooks’ vehicle which was taken as evidence. Brooks was subsequently taken into custody and held pending charges from the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office.

The charges against Brooks were then presented to the Honorable Judge Tognarelli who assigned a bond of $30,000 (10 percent applies). Brooks will be held pending bond or transfer to the Madison County Jail. The Granite City Police Department has no further comment regarding this matter.

