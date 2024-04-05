ROXANA - A man from South Roxana faces four felonies after breaking into a barn in Roxana, stealing a tractor from it, setting the barn on fire, and more, according to Madison County court documents.

Dillon G. Grether, 25, of South Roxana, was charged with arson, burglary, and two counts of theft on March 20, 2024.

Grether allegedly entered a barn in Roxana without authority with the intent to commit a theft, according to court documents. He also reportedly stole a tractor worth over $10,000 from the owner of the barn before damaging the barn “by means of fire explosive.”

Grether was additionally charged with stealing a trail camera belonging to the Roxana Police Department. A petition filed to deny his pretrial release describes the incident as follows:

“Officers responded to a structure fire … officers arrived and observed a barn on fire, contacted property owner and advised of a missing tractor from within barn and various other items. Officers conducted canvas of area and located trail marks leading away from property.

“Officers located Defendant and Tractor. Defendant interviewed and admitted to being in barn and taking tractor along with copper from property.”

Grether faces a Class 4 felony for the theft of the trail camera and three Class 2 felonies for all other charges filed in this case.

The Roxana Police Department presented the case against Grether, and court documents indicate he was remanded to jail to be held until his initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

