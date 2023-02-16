MADISON COUNTY - A man charged with one of the most gruesome murders in recent years in the region - Deundrea S. Holloway, of Litchfield, has been ruled fit to stand trial.

Holloway is accused of the death of 22-year-old Liese Dodd and her unborn child in the 3400 block of Bolivar Street in Alton on June 9, 2022. Dodd was beheaded and was pregnant at the time of her death at her home.

Holloway was 22 at the time of the murder. Judge Neil Schroeder made the ruling after an investigation into Holloway's mental health. Judge Schroeder evaluated elaborate information from the Department of Human Services to make his decision.

Article continues after sponsor message

Holloway is charged with first-degree murder, dismembering a human body, intentional homicide of an unborn child, concealment of a homicidal death, and other motor vehicle offenses.

The Alton Police Department Investigations Division started investigating the case as soon as it was called to the scene at 12:59 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, in the 3400 block of Bolivar.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said after the investigation it was determined Liese was beheaded and she was also pregnant with an expected delivery date in mid-July.

The pre-trial conference date will be March 29, 2023.

More like this: