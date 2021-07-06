AFFTON, MO. - On Saturday, July 3, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Bryan Hill, 32 years of age, of St. Louis, Missouri, for two counts of Assault First Degree on a Law Enforcement Officer, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, and one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Hill is currently hospitalized and will be held on $250,000, cash only, no 10% bond. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: Officers responded to a call to the Defendant’s residence for a suicide attempt. The Defendant went to his front storm door carrying a Delta-Con .556 rifle which he brandished at a police officer. Officers did not fire. The Defendant exited the house and then shot rounds into the ground. The Defendant went inside. The Defendant exited his back door. Officers spoke to the Defendant. The Defendant unloaded his rifle and set down the rifle and the pistol on the ground. The Defendant then threatened to kill the officers.

The Defendant showed the officers a loaded magazine, loaded his firearm (rifle), held it at a 45-degree angle ready position, and then raised it to eye level at police officers. Officers responded at which time the Defendant was shot.

Emergency assistance was rendered at the scene and the Defendant was transported to the hospital for emergency treatment. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

