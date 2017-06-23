EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County State's Attorney's Office has charged Travis Sidney Barton, 36, of the 300 block Orchard Court in Troy, with one count of aggravated home repair fraud.

Investigators from the Glen Carbon Police Department obtained evidence that Barton had fraudulently taken currency from an elderly couple in Glen Carbon for repair work on a fencing product. Barton has been charged previously by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office for home repair fraud.

Article continues after sponsor message

Glen Carbon investigators ask anyone in the public who has been victimized by Travis Barton in similar cases to contact their local police department immediately.

Aggravated home repair fraud is a Class 2 felony. Barton is currently being held at the Madison County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

More like this: