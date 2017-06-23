EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County State's Attorney's Office has charged Travis Sidney Barton, 36, of the 300 block Orchard Court in Troy, with one count of aggravated home repair fraud.

Investigators from the Glen Carbon Police Department obtained evidence that Barton had fraudulently taken currency from an elderly couple in Glen Carbon for repair work on a fencing product. Barton has been charged previously by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office for home repair fraud.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Glen Carbon investigators ask anyone in the public who has been victimized by Travis Barton in similar cases to contact their local police department immediately.

Aggravated home repair fraud is a Class 2 felony. Barton is currently being held at the Madison County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

More like this:

2 days ago - Living History Days Festival Promises Free Family Fun in Edwardsville

Sep 6, 2023 - Madison County Chairman Prenzler Announces Bid For Re-Election

Aug 1, 2023 - Glen Carbon Fire, Others, Use Houses Owned By Dr. Diederich For Important Training

May 26, 2023 - South Roxana Police Announces Three To Face Multiple Charges

3 days ago - Mayor Jones Hosts Senior Citizen Roundtable, Proposes Effort To Help St. Louis Seniors With Property Taxes

 