ALTON - An adult suspect and a juvenile have been taken into custody after a report of gunshots being fired at 6:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in the 1300 block of State Street in Alton.

"Officers arrived but did not discover anyone actively fighting," Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said. "They located evidence of gunshots being fired in the area. They spoke with victims and witnesses and also conducted a search of the area for suspects.

"During the search, officers located two subjects identified as being involved in the disturbance. Both subjects were taken into custody. One suspect is an adult and the other is a juvenile. The adult suspect, Jahkir J. Anthony, was found to be in possession of a firearm."

The facts of the case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office today. As a result, Jahkir J. Anthony, 20, of Alton, was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. His bond has been set at $40,000. He remains in custody at the Alton Jail.

Chief Ford continued: "This investigation is still ongoing at this time. A similar incident occurred in the same area on 01/14/23. The investigation into that incident is also ongoing and it is suspected that both incidents are related.

"Information gathered suggests that the parties involved in both incidents are familiar with each other and these are not random acts. Additional criminal charges may be forthcoming."

