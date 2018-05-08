ALTON - Anthony Sims, 38, of Granite City, was charged with four felonies after allegedly leading Madison County Sheriff's Deputies on a high-speed police chase with a four-month-old infant in the car.

Sims is also the owner of a barber shop located at 400 State Street in Alton, where he formerly cut hair under the name "Flat Top Tony." According to an article ran on Riverbender.com on Dec. 5, 2017, Sims offered traditional barbering with hot towels and straight-razor shaves. He is now facing time in prison following being charged with robbery, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police, criminal damage to property over $500 and child endangerment.

Authorities have formally accused Sims of robbing the Casey's General Store in Meadowbrook on May 5 before leading police on a high-speed chase to the Clark Bridge in a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser. Police discovered the four-month-old infant in the vehicle after it was stopped.

Police will not remark on the identity of the child or his relation to Sims.

That child is now in the custody of his biological mother, a representative of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. Sims was taken into custody and given a bond of $150,000. He was formally charged Monday.

Calls to the barbershop have not been answered at this time, and no one seemed to be there Tuesday afternoon.

In previous interviews with Riverbender.com, Sims said he had years of barbering experience, having graduated from the Missouri School of Barbering in St. Louis County, and having trained under "Flat Top" Frank Bort of Wood River for a year.

He had said he wanted to operate his shop in Alton, because it reminded him of St. Charles, Missouri, adding he wanted to bring a 50s nostalgia feel to the place and broadcast Cardinals Baseball games during haircuts.

