WOOD RIVER – A Meadowbrook man was charged with striking a police officer following a Wednesday evening chase.

The chase started with a call for a domestic incident in East Alton. Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the chase went through his jurisdiction after leaving East Alton. The tires of the vehicle, alleged to have been piloted by Tyler Devers, 24, of Meadowbrook, were flattened somewhere between Wood River and Dever's residence in Meadowbrook.

Devers then allegedly attempted to flee on foot when officers from Wood River released a canine unit to apprehend the suspect. It was during this time Wells said Devers struck a Wood River Police officer with his elbow. He was charged with one count of aggravated battery against Officer Michael C. Young, which is a Class 2 Felony.

During the chase with the canine officer, Wells said another resident of the Meadowbrook home, Janet Devers, attempted to intervene, resulting in her both getting bit by the canine officer and receiving a misdemeanor charge of obstruction.

Tyler Devers was also formally charged following this incident for another incident alleged to have occurred on Nov. 9, 2018, in which Wells said he attempted to elude officers in a similar chase near Belk Park in Wood River. During that chase, which also involved a canine officer, Tyler Devers was also bitten by the dog. He was charged with attempting to elude police officers, a Class 4 Felony. He is alleged to have attempted to elude officers in a 1996 GMC Sierra.

Bail for Tyler Devers was set at $50,000.

