HARDIN - A Baylis, IL., man has been arrested on aggravated battery and other charges.

Calhoun County Deputy Sergeant Zach Hardin provided this narrative: "On December 14, 2023, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was notified by West-Central Illinois 911 dispatch, of a Domestic Disturbance and possible Home Invasion in Progress, on the 200 block of High Street, Kampsville in Calhoun County."

Hardin responded to the scene and began an investigation. Sergeant Hardin was assisted by Law Enforcement officials from various neighboring agencies.

After an investigation, Zachary N. Schwalb, age 31, of Baylis, Illinois, was arrested for the following offenses:

Aggravated Battery

Domestic Battery (Two Counts)

Criminal Damage To Property (Over $500)

Criminal Damage To Property (Less than $500)

Schwalb was arrested without incident and was booked into the Greene County Jail and is currently being held without Bond. Schwalb was recently released from Mandatory Supervised Release (Parole) from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Calhoun Volunteer Ambulance, Pike County Sheriff's Department, Pleasant Hill Police Department, Greene County Sheriff's Department, and the Carrolton Police Department for their assistance during this incident.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

