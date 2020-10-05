GODFREY - A female was pushed to the ground and a purse taken by a man at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Godfrey Road outside the Schnucks store.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the situation. Capt. Will Dimitroff of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a black male wearing black pants/shirt was described as the suspect in the case.

The man fled the scene in a Dodge Dakota Pickup Truck with damage to the tailgate rear portion of the vehicle. He was last seen traveling on Godfrey Road.

Another man chased the suspect and tossed a bottle of wine and it shattered the driver's side windshield to try to stop him. The suspect then fled and the man provided a statement and pictures of the truck to police. Schnucks rewarded the man with a new bottle of wine after he provided the statement to law enforcement.

The victim is reported to have minor injuries from the incident. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident Saturday evening.

