JERSEY COUNTY - A motorcycle and white SUV collided at Illinois Route 109 at McClusky Road in Jersey County at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The male motorcyclist was tossed off the bike and seriously injured. He remained on the pavement when authorities arrived at the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

QEM Fire Department, Jersey County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police, and Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance were present. Survival Flight airlifted the man to a St. Louis Area Hospital.

Illinois Route 109 was shut down after the accident for reconstruction.

More like this:

2 days ago - Jersey Sheriff Releases Statement On McClusky Road House Fire

3 days ago - Jerseyville Woman Charged With Residential Arson

Sep 6, 2023 - Breden Announces Gold Star Mothers Day Ceremony Date As Sept. 24

Sep 14, 2023 - “Model Student” Ashley Huang Named A Jersey Community Middle Student Of The Month

Sep 19, 2023 - Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten Sheds Party Affiliation: Cites SAFE-T Act, Need for Neutrality in Law Enforcement.

 