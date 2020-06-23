Man Airlifted From Scene: Motorcyclist, SUV, Collide At Illinois Route 109 At McClusky Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEY COUNTY - A motorcycle and white SUV collided at Illinois Route 109 at McClusky Road in Jersey County at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The male motorcyclist was tossed off the bike and seriously injured. He remained on the pavement when authorities arrived at the scene. Article continues after sponsor message QEM Fire Department, Jersey County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police, and Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance were present. Survival Flight airlifted the man to a St. Louis Area Hospital. Illinois Route 109 was shut down after the accident for reconstruction. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip