GODFREY – A 50-year-old man survived a 40-foot fall from a tree in Godfrey late Wednesday morning.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Godfrey Fire Department responded to a call for a man who had fallen from a tree and landed on his back near the Greenwood neighborhood. Lieutenant Eddie Knezevich of the Godfrey Fire Department said the man was conscious and speaking when firefighters arrived on the scene, but had suffered a broken arm as well as pain in his back and legs. Knezevich said the man had recently had back surgery and pins were in his back as a result of that. He was trimming a tree at the time of the incident.

After finding the man, firefighters called for an airlift for the man from the Wood River Alton Sportsman Club, which is located within the Village of Godfrey. He was taken to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis in stable condition.

Firefighters were unsure of the extent of the man's injuries, but said he did have some mobility in his lower extremities at the time of his extraction.

More like this:

Sep 27, 2023 - Lincoln Museum Acquires Original Photo Lincoln Gifted to Injured Supporter

Oct 18, 2023 - Two Students Recognized for Empathy and Hard Work at Alton School Board Meeting

Oct 30, 2023 - Victim Identified In Fatal Accident On Henry and Landmarks In Alton

Oct 21, 2023 - "It's Always Been About the Song": East Alton Native Tommy Karlas Performs Nashville Hits

Oct 30, 2023 - A Lifetime Of Service: Retired Alderman Charlie Brake Honored As Alton Halloween Parade Grand Marshal

 