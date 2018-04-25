GODFREY – A 50-year-old man survived a 40-foot fall from a tree in Godfrey late Wednesday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Godfrey Fire Department responded to a call for a man who had fallen from a tree and landed on his back near the Greenwood neighborhood. Lieutenant Eddie Knezevich of the Godfrey Fire Department said the man was conscious and speaking when firefighters arrived on the scene, but had suffered a broken arm as well as pain in his back and legs. Knezevich said the man had recently had back surgery and pins were in his back as a result of that. He was trimming a tree at the time of the incident.

After finding the man, firefighters called for an airlift for the man from the Wood River Alton Sportsman Club, which is located within the Village of Godfrey. He was taken to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis in stable condition.

Firefighters were unsure of the extent of the man's injuries, but said he did have some mobility in his lower extremities at the time of his extraction.

More like this: