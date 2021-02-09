ALTON - Bryce V. Andrews, accused of killing his adopted father and another man, was released early from prison for a Second-Degree Robbery charge that happened in 2016.

Andrews pleaded guilty in 2017 to a Second-Degree Robbery charge in St. Louis County and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was released in October from Farmington Correctional Center. He only served three years of his 10-year sentence.

Article continues after sponsor message

Riverbender.com reached out to the Missouri Courts System on why he was released but have not received a statement.

Andrews is accused of killing his adopted father Robert “Bob” Andrews and his husband Leonard “Jim” Ebrey on Monday, February 1 at 2301 Wedgewood Drive in Alton then setting the house on fire. Firefighters located the bodies of the two men after the fire was put out.

Investigators were able to locate the stolen vehicle in the area of North St. Louis and further obtained evidence in relation to the crime. Bryce Andrews was taken into custody at a local St. Louis hospital.

Bryce Andrews was charged with four counts of First-Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Arson, one count of Offenses Related to Motor Vehicle, and two counts of Concealment of a Homicidal Death. His bond was set at $1,000,000.

More like this:

Related Video: