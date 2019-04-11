JERSEY - A Jersey County man - Carl Moore - died on Tuesday, April 9, after a farming accident at a residence on Vahle Lane in Jerseyville. Moore was 80 years old.

The Jersey County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the Vahle Lane scene at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday when it learned there had been a serious accident.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Carl Moore was dispensing fertilizer on a hillside when his truck became stuck in the wet soil," the Jersey Sheriff's Office said. "A tractor was used in an attempt to pull out the vehicle. The tractor began sliding backwards and was unable to stop. Carl Moore became pinned between the truck and tractor. Rescue personnel performed emergency treatment at the scene.

"Mr. Moore was transported to Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville by ambulance where he was pronounced dead."

More like this: