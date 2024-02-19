WOOD RIVER - Malyk Spiller, a 5-foot-11 senior guard for East Alton-Wood River, has been a standout for head coach Kevin Gockel's squad all boys basketball season.

Spiller is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Oilers. He has also been a boys' soccer player as a forward/midfielder for the Oilers. Spiller is an outstanding student with a 3.5 grade point average.

He extended a thank you to his family for being supportive throughout everything and taking him to and from games and making sure he was there on time and prepared.

"I wouldn't of made it this far without them," he said of his family.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Spiller said he is most proud of, "Keeping my grades up and trying my hardest in the sport I love to play. I have been playing basketball since the age of 4 or 5. I like all the fun that is involved with it even during the losses because it's all a part of the game. It helps build character."

Spiller said his school career in sports has developed him into a mentally stronger person.

"It also helps you build relationships with your teammates and others," he said.

Spiller plans to continue his love of the game and said he will play in college if he has the opportunity.

One of the things Spiller is most proud of is he has always achieved honor roll or high honor roll.

Again, congrats to Spiller on his selection as a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month.

More like this: