Male Subject In Custody After Domestic Incident, Female In "Critical" Condition
February 8, 2024 12:57 PM February 8, 2024 1:09 PM
Listen to the story
ALTON - A male subject is in custody after a domestic incident in the River Reach Apartment Complex in Alton that was reported at 6:07 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2024. A female involved in the situation sustained serious injuries during the domestic violence incident. She was transported to a local hospital and then moved to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment.
Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said the female is currently in "critical condition."
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"A male subject at the apartment was taken into custody as a result of his involvement in the incident," Chief Ford said. "The male and female are family members. There is no threat to the public."
The investigation is ongoing. The case will be presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for criminal charges.
More like this:
Dec 14, 2023 - St. Louis Resident Pronounced Dead At Scene Of Accident On Highway 67 At Jamestown Bay Drive