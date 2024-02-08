Male Subject In Custody After Domestic Incident, Female In "Critical" Condition Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said the female is currently in "critical condition." Article continues after sponsor message "A male subject at the apartment was taken into custody as a result of his involvement in the incident," Chief Ford said. "The male and female are family members. There is no threat to the public." The investigation is ongoing. The case will be presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for criminal charges. More like this: ALTON - A male subject is in custody after a domestic incident in the River Reach Apartment Complex in Alton that was reported at 6:07 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2024. A female involved in the situation sustained serious injuries during the domestic violence incident. She was transported to a local hospital and then moved to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment. Print Version Submit a News Tip