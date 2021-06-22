GODFREY - A male driver was partially ejected in a roll-over accident on Interstate-255 about a half-mile south of Humbert Road in Godfrey on Tuesday afternoon.

Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Eric Cranmer said the call to 911 came in at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. Godfrey Fire Protection District responded, with Illinois State Police District 11, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Alton Memorial Ambulance, and Air Evac Medical Transport, and Fosterburg Fire Department.

The man’s vehicle rolled multiple times after it struck a mattress and debris in a load that came out of a truck before it, Chief Cranmer said.

Cranmer said the man suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

Illinois State Police is handling the investigation of the crash.

I-255 in the southbound area near the crash was shut down for about an hour, Chief Cranmer said.

