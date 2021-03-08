JENNINGS - At 8 p.m. on March 6, 2021, St. Louis County Police Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 8300 block of Jennings Station Road. Responding officers located an adult male and an adult female in a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigation has revealed the victims were in the area of the 9700 block of Halls Ferry Road when they were shot by unknown suspect(s).

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

