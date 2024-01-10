Makenzie Jones of Alton High School and Drew Gaworski of Mississippi Valley Christian School were honored as Students of the Month for January at a regular meeting of the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey at Gentelin’s on Broadway Restaurant.

ALTON - Makenzie Jones is a senior at Alton High School. She expresses her gratitude to the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club for selecting her as Alton High School's January Rotary Student of the Month. Makenzie acknowledges her parents and grandmother for their unwavering support throughout her academic journey. She recognizes that her family's support has been instrumental in her accomplishments, from performances to academic awards.

Throughout elementary and middle school, Makenzie participated in Honors, Dual Credit, and AP-like programs. She excelled in the gifted program and achieved an SAT score over 200 points above average. Makenzie remains committed to her studies and maintains a strong desire to learn.

Makenzie has a significant involvement in extracurricular activities. These activities have provided her with diverse opportunities, such as engaging in community service, forming new friendships, and connecting with fellow thespians through Illinois Theater Fest. Makenzie notes that the COVID-19 pandemic greatly affected her freshman year, limiting her participation in extracurricular activities. However, she found solace in the band, particularly playing her French horn, which allowed her to escape from the challenges faced at home. Makenzie even had the opportunity to take part in theater productions, including landing the lead role of Audrey in the popular musical, "Little Shop of Horrors." Her dedication and talent have led to her involvement in numerous shows, including musicals and plays.

Aside from her involvement in theater and band, Makenzie has been an active member of Biology Club, Jazz Band, Marching 100, and Pep Band throughout high school. She also participated in Symphonic Orchestra, Choir, and Wind Ensemble, where she showcased her French horn skills at prestigious events such as the ILMEA All-State Festival and the Music for All Festival. Makenzie has also taken on leadership roles within these programs, serving as a section leader for band and choir and fulfilling the role of Vice President in the AHS Choral Program during the 2022-2023 school year. She is the President of Alton High School's Thespian Troupe, Recording Secretary of the Student Council, and an active member of the National Honor Society. With the majority of these groups requiring applications, selections, or auditions, Makenzie's involvement highlights her dedication, talent, and commitment to her school community.

Makenzie's involvement in extracurricular activities has allowed her to accumulate over 150 hours of community service in high school. Even during her freshman year, when volunteer opportunities were limited, she found ways to give back to her community. From volunteering to babysit children of PTA members at West-Gilson Brown Elementary School to participating in clean-outs and organizing efforts for the theater troupe, Makenzie demonstrated her commitment to serving others.

One of the most meaningful service opportunities for Makenzie was volunteering for Trick or Treat So Kids Can Eat (TOTs) through AHS' Thespian Troupe 126. TOTs involves canvassing neighborhoods near the school, collecting canned goods and nonperishable items, and donating them to the Salvation Army Food Distribution Center in Downtown Alton. Makenzie finds great joy in the impact she and her fellow thespians make on the community through this initiative.

Looking ahead, Makenzie plans to attend Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal to pursue Cellular and Molecular Biology with the goal of becoming a Forensic Pathologist. She recognizes the need for a medical degree and understands the dedication and hard work required to achieve her aspirations. With Forensic Pathology being a male-dominated profession and experiencing a decline in professionals, Makenzie is determined to contribute to the field and make a difference.

As Makenzie moves forward, she eagerly anticipates continuing her involvement in extracurricular activities in college. She aims to be a servant leader and an essential pillar within her community.

Makenzie Jones and Drew Gaworski each received plaques recognizing their achievement from the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club President-Elect Donna Bemis.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey, visit their official website at AltonGodfreyRotary.org.

