ST. LOUIS - The Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas is hosting the 2023 Walk for Wishes presented by Centene & Spectrum in St. Louis. This year's walk is at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Forest Park, Upper Muny Parking Lot, Macklind Dr. St. Louis, MO., 63110.

Organizers said this community walk is a fundraising event that shines a light on the nonprofit and how they provide life-changing wishes to children battling critical illnesses. A wish has the power to transform lives, bring communities together, and create life-changing moments.

It is estimated that each year nearly 600 children qualify for a wish from Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas. All proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas and their efforts to grant wishes to children with critical illnesses.

Many wish children to go on to live healthy lives and reflect on their wish as a turning point in their recovery. This year, Make-AWish Missouri & Kansas is celebrating its 40th anniversary and four decades of granting more than 9,300 wishes since the chapter's inception in 1983.

MAKE-A-WISH Make-A-Wish® Missouri & Kansas creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey.

Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in 50 countries worldwide.

The local chapter is celebrating its 40th anniversary and is headquartered in Ballwin, Missouri, and serves all counties in Missouri and Kansas. Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas has granted more than 9,300 wishes to local children with critical illnesses. For more information about Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas and how you can transform lives, one wish at a time, please visit our website (wish.org/mokan) and connect with us on Facebook (makeawishMOKAN), Twitter (@makeawishMOKAN), Instagram (@makeawishMOKAN) and YouTube (MakeAWishMOKAN).

