Make Your Next Meal Totally Off The Wall
BENLD - Off The Wall Tacos and More, the Area’s Newest Food Truck Sensation, Now Also Has Restaurant in Benld to Satisfy Your Cravings.
Let’s admit it, we all did something, or maybe more than one thing, during our youth or young adulthood, that we are not too proud of. Benld resident Colt Dean is not afraid to tell people that in his younger days he put some “not so good things” into his body. He dropped out of school at the age of 15. How can a high school drop out support himself? Colt Dean started cooking for a living. And he discovered that not only did he love cooking, but he was also very good at it. He envisioned one day having his own restaurant, or at least owning his own business, in the food or hospitality industry.
Now the business is more affectionately known as Off The Wall Tacos.
Tacos. Burritos. Nachos. The like. No big deal, right? Wrong! I said that already. But, let me explain. Chef Colt Dean lives by his mantra, his catchphrase – OFF THE WALL. And his food is exactly that. This is food created, with passion, with artistic intention, with amazing flavor, just for you. Colt Dean and his wife, Heather, and head chef, Daryl, do all of the shopping for OTW themselves. They choose only the freshest, highest quality produce, and ingredients to prepare your meal. They make all of their own sauces in house, including their incredible signature CREMA SAUCE, which I was introduced to with my initial order of a Shrimp-a-dilla (shrimp quesadilla). It almost tastes like it has a sour cream base, but Chef Colt Dean assures me it does not. And I don’t care. All I know is that it is so good I could eat it with a spoon! The menu at OTW Tacos is fairly simple. Street tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas, and burritos. Then again, it’s not that simple. Because in all of the offerings you have your choice of meats: ground beef and chorizo, shrimp, chicken, pork, chipotle beef… and now… brisket. Chef Dean has recently acquired a “new” smoker and has been perfecting smoking brisket. Tony says it’s probably the best brisket he has ever had!
