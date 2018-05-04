GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon is holding a Kick-off Event at Ray M. Schon Park on Saturday, May 12, to promote their park development campaign, “Make Schon Park Shine.”

Students attending Glen Carbon Elementary School will be competing in a sidewalk chalk contest based on their grade level, kindergarten through second. However; all local families are encouraged to attend this free, community-wide event to promote the park.

Curt Schumacher, principal of Glen Carbon Elementary, said he is happy to have the school participate in the sidewalk chalk contest happening from 1-3:30 p.m. at Schon Park.

“When the Village of Glen Carbon approached us about having a pizza party for the winning grade’s sidewalk chalk mural, it was difficult to turn down. Our kids love pizza parties,” said Schumacher. “We are also happy to support the development of a new park in our neighborhood, offering more places for our kids to play while spending time outdoors.”

Glen Carbon Elementary students are encouraged to attend the Schon Park Kick-off during event hours to contribute to their grade’s sidewalk chalk mural. Signage will indicate grade levels for each of the sidewalk art sections. Mayor Rob Jackstadt and other village officials will be judging the completed murals at 3:30 p.m. that day, announcing the winning grade soon thereafter. Glen Carbon Little Caesars will be donating pizzas for the winning grade’s pizza party the following week.

Other activities happening at Schon Park on May 12 include bounce houses, Partner’s for Pets adoption opportunities, Annie’s Frozen Custard, Tye-Dyed Iguana booth from 2-3 p.m., Source Juicery refreshments and more. The Edwardsville Arts Center will also be offering free face painting and crafts. In the event of rain, this free event will be held on Saturday, May 19.

For more information or to make a donation to the “Make Schon Park Shine” campaign visit their website at http://www.makeschonparkshine. com/ or follow the campaign on Facebook at http://www.makeschonparkshine.com/

