GODFREY – Expert cake decorator Michelle Davenport, of Sweet Indulgences, will lead Lewis and Clark Community College Corporate and Community Learning division’s upcoming cake decorating course, “Mom & Me,” which will take place from 6-8 p.m. Monday, May 5. The offering, which is for all ages, will be held on L&C’s Godfrey campus in Reid Hall, room 0201.

“This class is for any parent and child duo, who may watch the cake shows and would like to try their hand at cake decorating,” Davenport said. “Baking together makes the process less intimidating, and it is a unique, bonding experience with the added bonus of having a sweet treat to take home at the end of the night.”

Moms and children are encouraged to have fun while learning cake-decorating techniques that transform cakes into works of art. All materials and supplies are included in the course fee, which is $45. One guest is allowed for each registered student.

Davenport has been a professional baker and cake decorator since 2009. Her love for cake decorating began at age 7 when her mother would bake cakes for friends and family. She is the youngest of seven children and now has four daughters of her own.

“Just as I enjoyed making cakes with my mother, and with my daughters now, I thought it would be fun to offer family members the opportunity to make cakes together,” Davenport said. “And, the timing of the course is right, just before Mother’s Day.”

For more information on “Mom & Me,” including how to register, call CCL Division Assistant Becky Moore at (618) 468-5701. For a complete listing of Corporate and Community Learning offerings visit www.lc.edu/ccl .

