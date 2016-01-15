GODFREY – Is learning something new one of your New Year’s resolutions? Corporate and Community Learning at Lewis and Clark has several new offerings to help learners achieve that goal in the next few months

“This is the time of year when most of us take stock of our lives and think about where we want to be in a year’s time,” said L&C’s Assistant Director of Corporate and Community Learning Katie Haas. “Our community education offerings are designed to enrich lives by teaching people new skills or helping them discover a new passion. Whether you prefer learning in a classroom or out and about in the community, there is something for you to enjoy this spring.”

For example, CCL will be offering a brand new sewing series. From getting to know the sewing machine to making the perfect hem or pillow, these one-night workshops are the perfect fit for busy schedules.

The introductory sessions will be held Feb. 24 and March 9. These sessions will be followed by application sessions on hemming and pillow making March 30, April 13 and May 4. The cost is $35 per session, and the workshops meet from 6-9 p.m. on L&C’s Godfrey campus.

CCL is also providing an opportunity to expand computer skills. Daytime and evening sessions will be available in Godfrey and Edwardsville. New topics will include iPhone Basics, Transferring Digital Photos, Internet Safety: Shopping and Banking and Online Brain Games. These one-day classes range in price from $25 to $39.

Coloring for Adults will meet from 7-9 p.m. March 11 at L&C’s N.O. Nelson campus in Edwardsville. For only $39 participants will receive instruction on color theory and shading techniques, while getting the opportunity to design their own coloring page. Each participant will also receive a coloring book and set of colored pencils to take home.

Canvas and Cocktails workshops are back in 2016 with all new artwork and a new workshop for couples has been added just in time for Valentine’s Day.

For individuals who work in non-profit organizations, CCL is offering a five-part series on key elements to leading a successful non-profit. The series includes how-to and best practices for non-profit development plans, board development, annual funds, corporate solicitation and events.

The meeting dates are Jan. 28, Feb. 25, March 17, April 21 and May 19 from 7-9 p.m. at L&C’s Edwardsville campus. Participants may register for the entire series for $199 or individual workshops for $50 each.

For those who enjoy learning outside of the classroom, CCL is also offering a brand new group “edventure” featuring the Downton Abbey in St. Louis tour on April 1. This unique opportunity will feature group transportation to St. Louis, private home tours, high tea and a carriage ride through Lafayette Square Park. The all-inclusive price for this tour is $129 per person and space is limited.

To register for any of CCL’s offerings or browse for classes, visit www.lc.edu/Community_Education. Those with questions may also call (618) 468-5701.

