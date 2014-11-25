"Make a Date, with a Date!"

Hey, on the run this Thanksgiving Day & this entire Holiday weekend? (Who isn't?)

Savor this Holiday Splash Health-Tip, by Making a Date with a Fresh Nutritious Date, for the Instantaneous Energy Boost!

Fresh Dates, really Fresh Dates, not packaged, are in Season & are plentiful, just mosey down the produce aisle & stock up!

Calories: Each Date averages `66 Calories

Fruit-Facts: Dates are a small, dark, sweet, chewy, delicious Fruit, with a pit, comes from the Date Palm Tree!

Food Value:

Rich in nutrition, loaded with many Vitamins, with Minerals, i. e., Potassium, Calcium, Iron & more!

*

Bonus-Tip: Savor your fresh date, with your morning coffee! Experience the energy boost!

Plus, take notice, along with this "boost" is a "sensation of curbing the appetite."

Now, you are ready to run!

*

Article continues after sponsor message

Just remember, if you find yourself on the run, this Thanksgiving Holiday & weekend, make a date, treat yourself, to a nutritious, wholesome, organic instantaneous boost of energy!

Medical Advisory: As always, be aware of any "date or fruit" digestive issues, food allergies, or intolerance!

NOTE: The "date" energy "boost" may be instant or delayed to `20 minutes, depending on the individual's digestion, metabolism, or other factors!

Caution: Beware of the "center Pit" also, known, as the Stone" which must never be swallowed!

REPEAT!

"AVOID SWALLOWING THE PIT!"

*

Hey, you're are ready to meet the demands, without delay, for this entire Holiday weekend! Go for it!

"Happy Thanksgiving!"



Seize the Day!

Holly Fairfield

Sources:

"Dates Nutrition Benefits & You......" Natural Society, March 5, '13

"What Are Dates Good For?" Mercola.Com

***

More like this: