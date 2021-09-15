COLLINSVILLE – The City of Alton has been an important recipient of the Illinois Department of Transportation's Rebuild Illinois program this summer and will continue again through next summer. Illinois 111/3 resurfacing and patching from Alby Street to Broadway in Alton began this summer and is anticipated to be completed next summer. Single-lane closures on Illinois Routes 111/3 will be required, the governor's office said this week.

Entering Year Three of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that multiple projects in the Metro East are underway or starting soon and extending into 2022, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan capital program.

The six projects represent a total investment of more than $89.1 million, improving safety, mobility and quality of life while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.

“With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we are restoring and transforming Illinois’s aging infrastructure,” said Gov. Pritzker. “Rebuild Illinois is not only about investing in infrastructure but about investing in people and communities as well. In the coming months, IDOT will undertake projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs in the Metro East and across the entire state.”

Five other major projects in the Metro East to be completed this year and in 2022. The project are as follows:

Interstate 70 resurfacing and bridge painting from Interstate 55/70 to east of Interstate 55/70/270 as well as I-55/70 from east of Illinois 159 to north of Interstate 270 began in February and is anticipated to be completed later this fall. Single-lane closures are in place on I-55/70, I-55, I-70 and I-270.

Poplar Street Bridge approach improvements, including pavement patching, concrete overlay, deck repairs and bridge joint replacements, began late fall 2020 and are anticipated to be completed this fall. Closure of the outside lanes of I-55/64, along with closures of the ramps that provide access from Piggott and Tudor avenues to I-55/64, will be necessary for one to six months.

Illinois 3 resurfacing from north of Monsanto Avenue to south of Ruby Street in Cahokia began this summer and is anticipated to be completed next summer. Single-lane closures on Illinois 3 will be required.

I-270 at Illinois 111 interchange reconstruction begins in spring 2022 and is anticipated to be completed in late fall 2022. Single-lane closures on I-270 and Illinois 111 will be required.

Illinois 157 resurfacing from State Street in East St. Louis to Petroff Drive began this spring and is anticipated to be completed this fall. Single-lane closures on Illinois 157 will be required.

“Rebuild Illinois continues to make life-changing impacts in every corner of the state, every neighborhood, town and city, the Metro East included,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “As always, please pardon our dust while we rebuild Illinois: Be patient, slow down and pay extra attention driving in and around any work zone.”

“It is exciting to see the investment in the Metro East from the Rebuild Illinois funds that the governor has committed to our area. There are six major projects that will enhance our transportation system and flow of traffic throughout our area. All of this is in addition to other funds being used for programs throughout in various communities throughout the state and the Metro East,” said Fairview Heights Mayor Mark Kupsky and President of Southwestern Illinois Council of Mayors.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.

Click here or visit idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois to view maps on the impact of Rebuild Illinois on this region and other parts of the state.

