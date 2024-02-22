ST. CHARLES COUNTY - The St. Charles County Police Department announced Thursday morning, Feb. 22, 2024, that it has a large police presence in the area of the Phillips 66 (14700 U.S.-67 West Alton.

Both the Lewis and Clark Bridges are blocked to thru traffic.

“Do not come to this area,” the St. Charles County Police Department said in a statement. “Stay tuned to our social media for updates.”

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said his department has been requested to assist the St. Charles County Police in the operation. He said the Clark Bridge was closed around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday and as of 11:30 a.m. it remained closed.

He said there are Alton Police cars and officers on the Alton side of the Clark Bridge.

“The Clark Bridge will be closed until they give us word it is safe to open back up,” he said. “We are helping in any way we can.”

