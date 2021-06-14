MADISON - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis and Brian Koberna, of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the deputy commander for the Gerald W. Wiley homicide case in Madison, said four suspects have been charged, but one remains on the loose.

The homicide incident occurred at 11:45 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021. Madison Police received a 9-1-1 call of a traffic accident and an unresponsive male in the area of Fourth and Highland in Madison.

Three of the four suspects in the case have been located and charged. Koberna said three of the suspects are facing First-Degree Murder and Armed Robbery charges, and the fourth subject has been charged with First-Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. The man still sought is Derek L. Miller, 17, of East St. Louis.

During some interaction, the juveniles robbed Wiley, Koberna said. The juveniles ran from the gas station, and Wiley left the gas station in what appeared to be an attempt to locate the juveniles.

“Miller subsequently shot at Wiley while he was driving in the area of Fourth Street and Highland Avenue in Madison,” Koberna said. “Wiley’s vehicle then crashed into a tree on Fourth Street. Wiley exited the vehicle and collapsed nearby. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died as a result of being shot. Wiley’s wife, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was injured as a result of the traffic accident and was treated at a St. Louis hospital in stable condition.”

After the homicide occurred, 20 members of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis were activated.

The public is asked to call the Major Case Squad at (618) 876-4300 with any additional information on the case.

