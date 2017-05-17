ALTON - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is attempting to locate another person of interest involving the murder of Derrance G. Taylor of Alton, on May 14, 2017.

The individual is identified as Dejuan J. Bean, Jr., AKA "Bean," a black male, 23, of Alton. Efforts are still underway to locate Cameron D. Matlock, 25, of 1227 Pearl St., Alton, an individual charged in this investigation with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.

Matlock remains at large. Matlock’s bond is $1,000,000. Bean is being sought for questioning by Major Case Squad investigators. Should anyone within the community have information relating to Bean’s or Matlock’s whereabouts they are encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department, or the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. If those providing information would like to remain anonymous they are encouraged to contact the St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers.

Those contact numbers are:

Alton Police Department

618-463-3505

Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis

618-463-3505 Ext: 645

St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers

1-866-371-TIPS (8477)

Cameron D. Matlock

