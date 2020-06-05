GRANITE CITY - A man was shot in a Granite City Thursday night and later died at the hospital. Police found the man shortly after 10 p.m in a truck behind a home in the 2500 block of Madison Avenue in Granite City.



The victim was transported to Gateway Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated and is assisting the Granite City Police Department with this investigation.

At this time no information about the victim can be released nor can any suspect information be released.

