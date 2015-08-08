ALTON - The Alton Police Department received a 911 call at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015, that a person had been shot in the 700 block of Oakwood Avenue, Alton, Illinois. Upon arrival, officers with the Alton Police Department located a gunshot victim in the roadway. The victim was found to be deceased upon the arrival of emergency medical personnel.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was requested to investigate the incident by the Alton Police Department and is subsequently investigating the death as a homicide. Over 25 Major Case Squad investigators from 20 surrounding police agencies are investigating this case with additional assistance provided by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. The victim has been identified as:

James E. Hubbard

Black Male

Age: 41

Alton, Illinois

Detectives continue to follow-up on leads and conduct interviews. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Alton Police Department. If a person wishes to provide information, but remain anonymous they can call Crimestoppers. Crimestoppers will offer up to $5,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of subjects wanted for this homicide.

Contact Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505

or St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers 866-371-TIPS (8477)

Lt. Kristopher Tharp, Deputy Commander-Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, provided the information.

