EAST ALTON - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the murder of Michael S. Louvier, 49, in the 300 block of Grand Avenue in East Alton and are asking for public assistance in locating this burgundy 2000 to 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe pictured above, and the owner of the vehicle.

The Major Case Squad said the vehicle would likely be in the East Alton or surrounding area and may have been loaned out by the owner.

Deputy Commander Lt. Mike Parkinson of the Major Case Squad said: "We have received an abundance of assistance from many friends and family of Michael Louvier. We are requesting the assistance of the public with anyone who may have had contact with Michael since Tuesday, July 11 in person, by phone or social media to contact the Major Case Squad at (618) 259-2279 or CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477.

Louvier’s death was described as “suspicious,” by the Major Case Squad, but no details about how he died have been released.

There is no further information available at this time.

