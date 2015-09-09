MADISON - On September 9, 2015, at 1:00 p.m., the Madison Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block Washington Avenue, Madison, Illinois. Upon arrival to the scene, officers located the victim, Mitchell Coleman, age 44, of East St. Louis, Illinois, in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Mitchell was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

The Major case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate the incident. Investigators from over twenty departments have responded to assist. The Major Case Squad is seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation. Anyone having information pertaining to the investigation or who witnessed the event is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-876-7296.

