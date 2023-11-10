COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department and Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced that two male subjects have been taken into custody for first-degree murder after an investigation into a male found deceased with a severe laceration of his torso in the 500 block of Loop Street in Collinsville.

The Major Case Squad and Collinsville Police said the case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were issued against Carlos G. Mosley, 23, of Belleville, and Amari O. McGee, 22, of Belleville. Both subjects were charged with two counts of First Degree Murder, a Class M Felony. The Honorable Judge Timothy Berkley signed the arrest warrant and ordered both defendants remanded to the Madison County Jail for an initial appearance.

At 10:44 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, the Collinsville Police Department responded to a call about an unresponsive male found by neighbors lying in a ditch in the vicinity of 521 Loop St. in Collinsville. Police said the subject, who sustained a serious laceration to his torso, was later pronounced deceased by the Madison County Coroner’s Office. The victim has been identified as: Tyrese L. Owens, of the 500 block of Loop Street in Collinsville, IL.

Subsequently, the Collinsville Police Department requested the activation of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to lead the investigation.

Currently, there are approximately 20 investigators assigned to the case, being led by Deputy Commander Mark Kuechle. Investigators are following up on numerous leads at this time.

The Major Case Squad is seeking the public’s help. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-344-2131 (x5300)

