MADISON - The Major Case Squad has been requested to assist the Madison, IL., Police Department in the investigation of a murder that occurred around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Edwardsville Road in Madison.

Nick Novacich of the Major Case Squad said: "At this time two individuals were shot and one succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The other was transported to Gateway Regional Medical Center and was determined to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries. At this time the suspect(s) remain at large and an investigation is underway."

The identity of the victims will not be released at this time nor will further information regarding the investigation be either.

The Major Case Squad said additional information will be developed as the case progresses.

