ALTON - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced Thursday morning it has a person of interest in the double homicide/fire in the 2300 block of Wedgewood Drive in Alton on Monday.

The person of interest is Bryce V. Andrews, 22. The name was first released to media as Anderson, but his name is actually Andrews.

The Major Case Squad announced Wednesday the names of those who died in the double-homicide. The victims are Robert B. Andrews, 59, and Leonard “James” Ebrey, 67.

The victims were found in the home after firefighters were called to the scene of a reported blaze.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Andrews, please contact the Major Case Squad at (618) 296-5544.

