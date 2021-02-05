ALTON - At approximately 6:04 a.m. on February 1st, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff Office received a 911 call regarding a residential fire at 2301 Wedgewood Dr. Alton Illinois. Fire units and deputies responded to the call. Two males were located at the scene and pronounced dead.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated at the request of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Approximately 25 investigators responded to the call and worked until the case was resolved.

The victims were identified as:

Robert “Bob” Andrews 59 years old.

Leonard “Jim” Ebrey 67 years old.

After a thorough investigation, a suspect was identified. The suspect who was the adopted son of Robert Andrews was identified as Bryce V. Andrews, 22 years old.

Bryce Andrews was charged with four counts of First Degree Murder, One Count of Aggravated Arson, One Count of Offenses Related to Motor Vehicle, and Two Counts of Concealment of a Homicidal Death. His bond was set at $1,000,000.

The investigation revealed the victims died of what appeared to be a heinous attack by stabbing the victims. After the homicides, Bryce set fire to the residents in an attempt to conceal the deaths of the victims. Bryce stole the victim’s vehicle, a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville, and took additional steps to conceal the crimes.

Investigators were able to locate the stolen vehicle in the area of North St. Louis and further obtained evidence in relation to the crime. Bryce Andrews was taken into custody at a local St. Louis hospital and is waited to be sent back to Illinois.

