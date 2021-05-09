EDWARDSVILLE - The Major Case Squad announced it has identified the victim in the case of the body found at the intersection of Illinois State Route 143 and Goshen Road just outside Edwardsville early Saturday morning. The victim is identified as Tykeisha Marie Dixon (Henderson), 33, Roswell GA., a black female.

She was identified by evidence at the scene and through the assistance of Illinois DCFS working in conjunction with law enforcement.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis continues to pursue leads into the investigation. Additional information has been developed and the Major Case Squad continues to seek the public’s assistance.

Upon discovering her identity, it was determined that she was listed as missing person with her husband identified as: LUTHER (Luke) LEE HENDERSON Jr., black male, age 39, Roswell, GA.

She was reported missing on May 8th, 2021, by family members. Luther Henderson is still at large and missing. To this date, there is no evidence that either individual has ties or associates to the Madison County, Illinois area.

The Major Case Squad is currently working in conjunction with Georgia law enforcement authorities on the investigation.

Anyone knowing information on his whereabouts or has information about Tykeisha Dixon (Henderson) is urged to call the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-296-5544 or the Madison County Illinois Sheriff’s Office at 618-296-4433.

This is an ongoing investigation so limited details regarding motive or evidence will be released at this time. Additional information will be provided as the case continues.

Capt. David Vucich, of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, is the Major Case Squad, Deputy Commander for this case.

