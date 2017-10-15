MADISON - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is still asking for the public’s assistance in identifying anyone who may have information regarding a person who was found dead after being stabbed in Madison on Oct. 13, 2017, at his residence 2000 block of Edwardsville Road, Madison.

After a coroner's autopsy, the man has been identified as Sherman Cox, 55, of Madison.

On Oct. 13, 2017, in the evening hours, the Madison Police Department responded to the 2000 Block of Edwardsville Road regarding a deceased male found behind an unoccupied residence. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the victim had been stabbed and as a result of their injuries, was now deceased. The Madison Police Department then requested the Major Case Squad respond to investigate the matter at which time the squad was activated.

Anyone with information on a suspect or suspects in the case should contact either the Major Case Squad at (618) 709-7753, the Madison Police Department at (618) 876-4300, or If you want to remain anonymous and or you are interested in a case reward, call CrimeStoppers (866) 371-8477.

