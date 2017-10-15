Sherman CoxMADISON - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is still asking for the public’s assistance in identifying anyone who may have information regarding a person who was found dead after being stabbed in Madison on Oct. 13, 2017, at his residence 2000 block of Edwardsville Road, Madison.

After a coroner's autopsy, the man has been identified as Sherman Cox, 55, of Madison.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Oct. 13, 2017, in the evening hours, the Madison Police Department responded to the 2000 Block of Edwardsville Road regarding a deceased male found behind an unoccupied residence. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the victim had been stabbed and as a result of their injuries, was now deceased. The Madison Police Department then requested the Major Case Squad respond to investigate the matter at which time the squad was activated.

Anyone with information on a suspect or suspects in the case should contact either the Major Case Squad at (618) 709-7753, the Madison Police Department at (618) 876-4300, or If you want to remain anonymous and or you are interested in a case reward, call CrimeStoppers (866) 371-8477.

More like this:

Sep 23, 2023 - East Alton Man Charged With Two Counts Of First Degree Murder After Stabbing

Aug 29, 2023 - Major Case Squad Identifies Victim In "Horrific Murder," Seeks Help

Jul 26, 2023 - Victim Identified As 19-Year-Old Male In Fatal Madison Shooting

Jul 26, 2023 - Major Case Squad Called Out To Probe Madison, IL., Murder

Jun 13, 2023 - Man Receives 60 Years In Prison For Murder Of Well-Known Edwardsville Couple

Related Video:

Major Case Squad Press Conference on Romell Jones Murder Case

Major Case Squad Seeks Information About Alton Shooting

 