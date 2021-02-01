ALTON - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after what is described as “a double homicide” in the 2300 block of Wedgewood Drive in Alton.

Firefighters were called to the house with an Alton mail address at 6:05 a.m. Monday for a possible house fire. When firefighters arrived, they discovered smoke and the house on fire. Two bodies were found deceased in the home from an apparent homicide.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Major Jeff Connor emphasized this case does not appear to be related to a previous fire called in at 3:59 a.m. in the 6500 block of Alpha Drive in Alton. A suspect is not in custody in the Wedgewood Drive case.

“Once the fire was put out, we discovered two subjects, one in their 50s and another in their 60s deceased inside the house,” he said. “We are not releasing the victims’ names at this time until positive identification, then notification of families.”

Lt. Brian Koberna will be the commander of the Major Case Squad for this investigation. Twenty-nine officers will be working as the Major Case Squad unfolds this double-homicide case. Godfrey Fire Protection District, Alton, and Brighton firefighters were called to the Wedgewood fire scene.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal was also called to the scene on Wedgewood.

Anyone with any information on the Wedgewood Drive homicide, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 692-6087.

