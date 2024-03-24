CAHOKIA - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced Sunday afternoon that it was activated on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the request of the Cahokia Heights Police Department to assist in the death investigation of 19-year-old Daniel L. Nunn.

The Major Case squad said Nunn had previously been reported as missing to the Washington Park Police Department. A preliminary investigation revealed the victim had been shot in the area of Melvin Drive and Lazarcheff Drive.

Nunn was pronounced deceased at the scene. Detectives are currently following up on leads and no additional information will be released at this time.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Cahokia Heights Police Department at (618)337-4277 or Crimestoppers at (866)371-TIPS (8477).

