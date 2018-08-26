ALTON - The Alton Police Department confirmed that one person was shot and eventually died Sunday after an incident in the 100 block of 19th Street in Alton.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Sunday. Alton Police Department reported that the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been called in to investigate. Commander Ken Wojtowicz will be directing the investigation and releasing any further information to the public.

One person was airlifted to St. Louis after being transported to OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center after the shooting.

Detectives were called to the scene. On scene were Alton Police Department, Alton Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

